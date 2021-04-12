Azeez Ojulari credits ‘top notch’ UGA experience for preparing him for NFL draft

One of the players whose stock seems to be on the rise ahead of the upcoming NFL draft is former UGA outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. It’s now essentially a given that Ojulari will be selected in the first round. The only intrigue is which team will take him, and how quickly he’ll come off the board.

It’s an amazing success story, and one in which Ojulari is quick to credit his time at Georgia for helping him get in position to fulfill his dreams.

Ojulari explained why this past week during an appearance on DawgNation Daily.