Opinion: Now’s a great time to get on the Lady Dawgs’ bandwagon

It’s no secret that most DawgNation readers enjoy college football, and frankly, I’m no different. It’s always been my favorite sport. Yet I also appreciate opportunities to enjoy other sports as well.

This week provides one of those chances.

Georgia’s women’s basketball team begins play in the NCAA tournament Monday at noon vs. Drexel. The Lady Dawgs are coming off a tremendous regular season that included a run to the finals in the SEC tournament. UGA earned a No. 3 seed in the Alamo Region for its efforts — which marks the first time since 2007 the program has been seeded third or better.

UGA coach Joni Taylor — who, by the way, won SEC Coach of the Year this season — joined DawgNation Daily this week to preview the NCAA tournament and to look back on what’s already been a terrific season.

“We have accomplished a lot during very challenging times,” Taylor said. “It speaks to our seniors and their commitment to wanting to put Georgia basketball back in the national spotlight. I’m just really happy for them more so than anything else.”

Of course, Taylor isn’t letting what the Lady Dawgs have already accomplished this season to distract them from what they’re still pursuing.

“We’re not done yet,” Taylor said. “For me it’s the next thing that’s on our schedule, and that’s the tournament.”

This is a team that’s played an entertaining brand of basketball all year to this point, and it’s most fun games could still be yet to come.

With that in mind, my invitation to UGA fans is to join me on the bandwagon and get acquainted with the Lady Dawgs in time for the start of the NCAA tournament.

I think you’ll be glad you did.

Also on DawgNation Daily this week:

Some interesting comments from UGA coach Kirby Smart regarding defensive lineman Travon Walker’s role this season

Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joined the show.

I discuss a simple stat that could predict UGA’s success this season.

And former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joined the show as well.