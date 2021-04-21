A number of Georgia Bulldogs will hear their name called on draft night, as the 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 29. In the run-up to the draft, DawgNation will profile each potential draftee as a part of our Dawgs in the Draft series. Today’s entry will focus on Trey Hill.

Trey Hill was a three-year starter at Georgia

For a Georgia offensive line that has produced four draft picks over the past two years, including two first-round draft picks in Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, Hill was an integral piece for the group, playing next to all four of them.

He first earned a starting role for Georgia late in the 2018 season when he was just a freshman. He started Georgia’s final four games of the 2018 season at right guard as he replaced an injured Ben Cleveland and Cade Mays.

Then as a sophomore, Hill moved over to the center position for Georgia. Prior to arriving at Georgia, he played just one game at the position in high school. But the Bulldogs felt confident in what Hill brought to the team as he started 22 consecutive games at the position. He also earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2019 for Georgia.

Hill has the ability to play at either guard or center at the next level.

Trey Hill was high school teammates with Jake Fromm

Hill signed with Georgia as a 4-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class out of Warner Robins, Ga. Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Hill was ranked as the No. 62 overall prospect in the class and the No. 3 offensive guard.

Hill played for Houston County, where his time overlapped with former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. The Bulldogs landed Fromm as a part of the 2017 recruiting class before he became a three-year starter for Georgia, just as Hill did.

The Buffalo Bills took Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hill and Fromm’s high school coach was Von Lassiter, who also coached 2021 offensive line signee Amarius Mims at Bleckley County High School. Mims was an even higher-rated recruit, as he is a 5-star offensive tackle.

Trey Hill did have knee surgery to end his college career

Hill was only able to play in eight games this past season for Georgia as he had both of his knees cleaned up following Georgia’s win over South Carolina.

While the junior center was unable to play in wins over Missouri and Cincinnati, he was healthy enough to be a full participant at Georgia’s Pro Day.

“It’s been great to come back to Athens and just be 100 percent with everything,” Hill said at Georgia’s Pro Day.

Hill already earned his degree, as he graduated in three years. That was something important for the offensive lineman and his family.

