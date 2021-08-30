Kirby Smart points to experience as to why Clemson has ‘one of the best defenses I have ever seen’

Kirby Smart understands why people think there are similarities between Clemson and Georgia. On a surface level, the strong defensive lines, promising quarterbacks and questionable offensive lines all seem to suggest Georgia and Clemson are pretty close to mirror images. Smart though doesn’t agree with the assessment. Especially when looking at the defensive lines for the two programs. “We both do have experience in our front seven,” Smart said. “Theirs is different than ours. Ours is a lot bigger, built to stop the run, and theirs is pushy, more athletic and built to rush the passer. They’ve done that, statistically, really well. They’ve affected every quarterback they play in terms of sacks and those numbers. We’ve been better in those categories, but not as good as what they’ve done.”

For comparison, Georgia's defensive line — which brings back Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter —had just 4.0 sacks last season. Clemson's defensive line had 24.5 in 2020. With the Bulldogs having to replace some of their outside linebackers, they're hoping Davis, Walker and the group can produce better as pass rushers due to the talent and depth.

But Clemson is also expecting its defensive line to make a jump as well. Fans that follow Georgia recruiting know the names like Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, KJ Henry and Xavier Thomas. All four of those players were 5-star recruits and they will take the field on Saturday. Bresee and Murphy both had 4.0 sacks last season as true freshmen. Now with a full year in college, they’re expected to cause major problems for opposing offensive lines this season. “We’re ready for the challenge, we’re excited for the challenge,” tight end John FitzPatrick said.” At the same time, we have a bunch of studs up from left tackle to right tackle to the guys in the middle, they’re all studs. We’re excited for that challenge.”