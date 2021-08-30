Kirby Smart points to experience as to why Clemson has ‘one of the best defenses I have ever seen’
Kirby Smart understands why people think there are similarities between Clemson and Georgia. On a surface level, the strong defensive lines, promising quarterbacks and questionable offensive lines all seem to suggest Georgia and Clemson are pretty close to mirror images.
Smart though doesn’t agree with the assessment. Especially when looking at the defensive lines for the two programs.
“We both do have experience in our front seven,” Smart said. “Theirs is different than ours. Ours is a lot bigger, built to stop the run, and theirs is pushy, more athletic and built to rush the passer. They’ve done that, statistically, really well. They’ve affected every quarterback they play in terms of sacks and those numbers. We’ve been better in those categories, but not as good as what they’ve done.”
For comparison, Georgia’s defensive line — which brings back Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter —had just 4.0 sacks last season. Clemson’s defensive line had 24.5 in 2020.
With the Bulldogs having to replace some of their outside linebackers, they’re hoping Davis, Walker and the group can produce better as pass rushers due to the talent and depth.
But Clemson is also expecting its defensive line to make a jump as well. Fans that follow Georgia recruiting know the names like Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, KJ Henry and Xavier Thomas. All four of those players were 5-star recruits and they will take the field on Saturday.
Bresee and Murphy both had 4.0 sacks last season as true freshmen. Now with a full year in college, they’re expected to cause major problems for opposing offensive lines this season.
“We’re ready for the challenge, we’re excited for the challenge,” tight end John FitzPatrick said.” At the same time, we have a bunch of studs up from left tackle to right tackle to the guys in the middle, they’re all studs. We’re excited for that challenge.”
Add in the experience Clemson returns in the back end of its defense and you can see why some expect Saturday’s contest to be a low-scoring affair.
“They are really talented, probably one of the best defenses I have ever seen returning in terms of number of starts and number of games played, the volume of experience is unmatched anywhere and anytime and I have been in college football a long time, just in terms of how much football those guys have played,” Smart said.
Clemson actually will see an experienced member of its defense on the Georgia sideline, as Derion Kendrick is likely to start for Georgia at cornerback.
The Tigers through will be able to slide in a former 5-star recruit, and Georgia native, Andrew Booth into the starting lineup. Clemson also saw multiple members of its defense take advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility in the form of linebacker James Skalski and Nolan Turner.
Much like Georgia, Clemson has a strong mix of depth and talent, with elite recruits sprinkled throughout all levels of the defense.
So while the Bulldogs are accustomed to seeing their own strong defense in practice, Georgia knows it is going to have its hands full on Sept. 4.
”I think all around defensively they have players at every position,” Daniels said. “Everybody that plays in that defense belongs in that defense. They execute their game plan, they play really hard and they strain. They’re going to be a good challenge.”
