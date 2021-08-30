Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,515 (Aug. 30, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the Bulldogs have at stake in the season opener. vs. Clemson.

Georgia football podcast: UGA has more at stake vs. Clemson than some realize

Beginning of the show: Some have said that the result of Georgia’s season opener vs. Clemson is unimportant. The thinking goes that whichever of the highly-ranked teams loses on Saturday is still set up well to contend for the College Football Playoff. However, I’ll explain on today’s show why the truth is more complicated than that -- for UGA in particular.

10-minute mark: I discuss the hype that’s suddenly started to grow around the Bulldogs to win the national championship.