3 bold Georgia offense predictions: Passing records, new rushing leader, balanced receiving corps

ATHENS — Georgia football game week has finally arrived, and that means a steady build up to the opening contest against Clemson in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday. But first, it’s a good time to take one final look from 10,000 feet on the season, and what might happen for Coach Kirby Smart in his sixth-year leading the program. Smart, like anyone else, has grown in his role with experience.

Indeed, it’s Smart who has famously said, “if it ain’t broke, find a way to make it better.” The Georgia offense wasn’t broke last season under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken last season, so much as it was never really put together. The COVID-19 pandemic led to spring practice being canceled, and by the second scrimmage of fall camp high-profile recruit Jamie Newman had announced he was opting out of the season.

Quarterback JT Daniels was on campus by June, but Daniels knee was not fully healed from offseason surgery, and Georgia was put into scramble mode at quarterback. That’s not the case this season, with Daniels taking the reins for the final four games of 2020 in impressive fashion. Monken has now had a full season to teach his system and for players to get comfortable with the new terminology, and that should be enough for Georgia football to post big numbers.

Here are three bold offensive predictions for Georgia this season: Daniels sets at least 3 school passing marks Daniels, a former 5-star recruit and USC quarterback, is the perfect fit for Monken’s Pro-Style Spread offense, which features Air Raid concepts. SEC all-time leading passer Aaron Murray questioned the weapons Daniels has to work with, but there’s enough there for Daniels to put up monster numbers. Daniels is the highest-rated returning quarterback in the nation from the time he stepped on the field against Mississippi Sate on Nov. 21. Prediction: Daniels sets new single-season marks for passing yards season (Murray, 3,893), pass efficiency rating season (Murray, 174.82), TD passes season (Murray, 36). Kendall Milton leads Georgia in rushing Milton was the top back in spring drills from most all accounts, and he followed it up with a healthy offseason and an efficient fall.