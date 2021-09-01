WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Kirby Smart shrug off center issues, ready for ‘big boy football’

ATHENS — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says it will be “big boy football right out of the gate” when Tigers play the Georgia Bulldogs. “When I got the job in 08 or 09, people were talking about playing Georgia in 2013,” Swinney said. “I don’t even know if I’ll be the head coach or alive in 2013, I’ m just trying to survive 09 and people are asking me about playing Georgia in 2013. “It’s what makes college football fun, is rivalries like this.”

The No. 3-ranked Tigers play the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Georgia’s injuries have been well-documented. Coach Kirby Smart’s team expected to be without at least four projected starters, and center Warren Ericson has had a cast on the hand he snaps with in fall camp.

RELATED: Injury update, Dominick Blaylock healing but not by Clemson Swinney said every team will have issues, including his Tigers, who are unsettled at center. “We definitely could play multiple centers during the game (and) probably will have to,” Swinney said. “But good news is, I think we have multiple guys that could go in there and play.”

The bad news for Clemson is, Georgia has two of the top defensive tackles in the nation lining up over center in Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. The Tigers, likewise, have a ferocious front with three of their four down lineman selected first-team All-ACC. It will be a challenge for whichever player lines up at center for Georgia, but Smart shrugged off any added complications. “I don’t think it’s a big burden, most people’s centers make those calls and the quarterback has the ability to override or change things,” Smart said on Wednesday. “It would be tough if you have a completely new center ‚or if you took a guard who hadn’t made those calls and made him the center. “But we have two guys that, that’s what they have done for an entire year, they both worked at center a lot last year.” WATCH: Spurrier weighs in on dominating Clemson, UGA title hopes Second-year lineman Sedrick Van Pran, the top-rated center in the 2020 signing class, is expected to start for the Bulldogs and veteran Jamaree Salyer has also taken snaps there.