UGA legend raves about ‘explosive’ WR commit

Terrence Edwards knows a good receiver when he sees one. Edwards, who is the only 1,000-yard receiver in UGA history, likes what he sees with Ny Carr, the 2024 receiver who pledged to the Bulldogs this week. The 6-foot, 170-pounder from Colquitt County (Ga.) High School is ranked among the nation’s top 10 receivers for the 2024 class. Carr’s early decision helped ease pain for some UGA fans who were disappointed about the day before when the nation’s No. 1 junior-college player, receiver Mailk Benson, committed to Alabama over the Bulldogs, among others.

“Once I saw (Carr) commit, I went and looked at his film: Oh my God, he is explosive,” Edwards told DawgNation Daily’s Brandon Adams this week. “This is the first thing that you see about this kid is -- he can run.”So you see the type of athlete that the Georgia coaches are going after - guys that can run. He’s a deep threat. He’s not a track guy trying to play football. He’s a natural receiver that is very explosive. After Carr announced his decision on Tuesday, his high school coach told DawgNaton’s Jeff Sentell this about his prixed player:a “Tremendous work ethic. Unreal ball skills. Unreal speed. If he continues to develop, he can be a Sunday guy.” Edwards is a big believer in the young speedster, and he could see Carr racing even higher in the rankings: “He’s a young kid, a tenth-grader who is going to be a junior (this season). I think his profile will only expand (after more people get to see him). I don’t know how many camps he’d done, or if he went through a camp circuit. I just think this kid is explosive. I think this is a playmaker, being able to take a screen to the house or just catching the deep ball.”He is a guy that could score from anywhere in the field, and those are the type receivers that the Georgia receiver corps is getting to. If you look at the receivers that Georgia brought in last year, Chandler Smith is another one that is just straight-line fast.” Is new UGA receivers coach Bryan McClendon putting a premium on speed while recruiting talent at the position for the Bulldogs? Edwards thinks so, and he explained the potential impact on the team’s offensive game plan.”That’s one thing you can’t teach, and that’s vertical speed. Vertical speed always helps ... (it) opens up the running game, and the running game opens up the passing game. “So when (a defense faces) a vertical threat, do you bring a guy in the box to stop the run because (Georgia) is always going to have a prolific running game? Or do you have to keep two high safeties there? “So now the box is light to where you can run the ball. It goes a long way. That vertical speed is not only just being able to catch the ball, but it affects all aspects of defenses.”

Outside of a very few guys such as George Pickens and AJ Green, UGA has traditionally struggled to sign 5-star receivers over the years. The Bulldogs have still assembled an impressive array of talent, regardless. But it’s not the same type of headliners that Georgia has attracted at other position groups within Kirby Smart’s recruiting machine. McClendon, who joined the staff six months ago, appears to be making slow but steady progress with selling UGA’s brand to the 5-star pass catchers. Ny Carr’s pledge, even though he’s two seasons away from signing the dotted line, may be a turning point. “It’s about philosophy,” Edwards said. “If we’re showing the ability to throw the football, and if we’re showing the ability to have another 1,000-yard receiver beside myself, then you’re going to get those guys. “We’re already one of the best programs out there. Now it’s about philosophy. Alabama’s philosophy is different than ours, as is Ohio State’s -- and that’s why they are going to be able to get those types of receivers. So it’s up to the philosophy (that Georgia wants to do). We’re going to be ‘Running Back U.’ regardless. But if we want to change the perception of the Georgia offense, we have to be able to get more 1,000-yard receivers in there.”I think that’s the biggest reason (Malik Benson) went to Alabama. It’s just the pedigree of what they’ve done the last two years with receivers. So I just think the philosophy and perception has to change before we consistently get those top guys.” As far as signing receivers In this year’s class, McClendon has a commitment from 4-star receiver Raymond Cottrell from Milton, Fla. The Bulldogs are also a top contender for 5-star Hykeem Williams of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. UGA is also in the mix for 4-stars Jalen Hale of Longview, Texas, and 4-star Tyler Williams of Lakeland, Fla.

UGA News