SEC all-time passing leader: Offenses win titles, USC could pass Georgia

ATHENS — Offenses win championships, according to the SEC’s all-time leading passer, and that’s why USC could surpass Georgia this season. Aaron Murray, a former Bulldog all-time great himself, explained how Caleb Williams gives the Trojans a winning edge.

“They could easily win the national championship this year,” Murray said on the ‘3 and out’ podcast. “With Caleb at quarterback in that offense, and how good they will be this year, you need to be a team that gives up, instead of 28 points per game, gives up 24 points per game.” FEATURED: Kirby Smart reflects on how his father impacted his career path USC ranked third in the nation with 41.4 points per game scored last season while giving up 29.2, which ranked 93rd. Murray compares Williams to a more refined collegiate version of NFL star Patrick Mahomes. “He does everything you want from a quarterback standpoint of the arm talent, the accuracy, the escapability, the creativity, the running ability, all that stuff,” Murray said.

“I know everyone hates comparisons, but you have to project to be in the NFL, (and) he’s Mahomes, but he’s more ready to play than Mahomes was.” Williams talents explains why Georgia was once so aggressive recruiting Williams, even pursuing him in the NCAA portal after Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs to the first of his two CFP titles with the 33-18 win over Alabama. RELATED: Why Stetson Bennett stayed at UGA after Todd Monken pursued Caleb Williams Speaking of which, Murray cited the Bulldogs’ past two CFP championship runs as evidence of how offense wins championships. “Even though Georgia has dominated on defense the last two years, offenses still win championships, look at two years ago against Alabama,” Murray said. “Alabama beat the living crap out of Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Probably would have beat Georgia once again in the natty had both receivers been healthy.”

Indeed, there are many Crimson Tide fans who have said the same thing as Murray. “Last year, Ohio State probably should have beat Georgia if they are healthy on offense, if both receivers are healthy (and) if Marvin Harrison doesn’t get knocked out,” Murray said, noting first-round receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba sitting out the game. Harrison excited the game after getting hit by Javon Bullard in the end zone, just before the Buckeyes extended their lead over the Bulldogs to 38-24 in the third quarter. Harrison, projected to be the first receiver picked in the 2024 NFL Draft, had 5 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns before Bullard’s big hit. “What had to win the game for Georgia?” Murray continued, “Their offense. Defense can get you there and it’s awesome to have, but if you want to win a championship in today’s game, it starts first with the offense.

“And right now USC has a championship offense and a defense that just needs to get a little bit better, which they will, so yeah they are 100 percent contenders.” RELATED: Georgia among most doubted two-time defending champions Part of the reason the Trojans’ defense figures to get better is its acquisition of Bear Alexander, a rising star who began his career at Georgia and will likely have an immediate impact at USC. The Trojans were on the verge of making the four-team College Football Playoffs last season before suffering a 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game. Southern Cal opens its season on Aug. 26 with San Jose State and have a schedule that also features non-conference games with Nevada (Sept. 2) and at Notre Dame (Oct. 14).

