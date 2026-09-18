Hard to deny it after back-to-back resounding wins that Georgia is finding its groove so far this season.

But with the non-conference over with until November, the Bulldogs look to keep the good vibes rolling into conference play.

The road to Atlanta begins in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where Georgia opens SEC action against the Arkansas Razorbacks. UGA will enter this game once again as massive -25.5 point favorites, despite being on the road.

This will be the first matchup between the two schools since Georgia shut out the ‘Hogs 37-0 in 2021. Georgia is 12-4 all-time and has won nine of the last 10 meetings.

Arkansas is arguably the worst team in the conference and is coming home after getting beaten soundly 43-10 at Utah last week.

The Utes’ offense showed that this Razorbacks defense is vulnerable to giving up points, which has been no issue so far for Georgia. The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring offense (66.5 ppg).

But this will be Georgia’s first road game of the season, and UGA coach Kirby Smart made it clear this week that his team better be ready to go.

“Playing on the road in the SEC, humility is always a week away,” Smart said. “It’s a tough environment regardless of where you play in the SEC. There are no bad environments in the SEC. There are only raucous environments in the SEC. They’re really tough to play in.”

True road games have proven no match for Georgia, which is 35-6 under Smart as the visiting team. Last season, the Bulldogs went undefeated away from home. Georgia has not lost a road contest since Nov. 9, 2024 (28-10 Ole Miss).