Latest AP, Coaches Poll peg Georgia-Florida as a top-10 matchup
For the third straight season, Georgia-Florida will be a matchup between top-10 teams, as both teams comfortably reside within the top-10 of both the Week 9 Coaches Poll Top-25 and Week 9 AP Poll Top-25. The Bulldogs are No. 5 in both, while Florida comes in at No. 8.
Georgia is coming off a 14-3 win over the Kentucky Wildcats, while Florida beat Missouri 41-17. Both teams have just one loss on the season, as the Bulldogs lost to Alabama and the Gators lost to Texas A&M.
The Bulldogs have won three straight against Florida, including a 24-17 win in Jacksonville, Fla., last season.
The top-5 in both polls remained unchanged, with Clemson at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Notre Dame in the No. 4 slot and Georgia at No. 5. Clemson and Notre Dame also play this week and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play stemming from a positive COVID-19 test.
The other two SEC teams that are ranked are Texas A&M and Auburn.
Georgia enters the game pretty banged up, following a number of injuries on the defensive side of the ball against Kentucky. Jordan Davis, Julian Rochester, Quay Walker and Lewis Cine all left the game. Then on Saturday evening, safety Richard LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident that will force him to miss multiple weeks.
Add in the offensive struggles and a lot of eyes will be on this week’s game. A win for Georgia though likely sets them up for another SEC East title and a potential rematch against Alabama.
“I see good things out of our offense, and unfortunately we haven’t been able to see them yet,” Smart said after the win over Kentucky. “A lot of that today was due to a ground-and-pound ball control by them, and a few unfortunate turnovers.”
You can see the full Week 9 Top 25 Coaches Poll and Week 9 Top 25 AP Poll below.
Week 9 Top 25 Coaches Poll 2020
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Cincinnati
7. Texas A&M
8. Florida
9. BYU
10. Miami
11. Wisconsin
12. Oklahoma State
13. Indiana
14. Oregon
15. Marshall
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Iowa State
18. SMU
19. Oklahoma
20. USC
21. Auburn
22. Army
23. Boise State
24. North Carolina
25. Michigan
Week 9 Top 25 AP Poll 2020
1. Clemson (7-0) 1 ACC 1,515 (33)
2. Alabama (6-0) 2 SEC 1,513 (29)
3. Ohio State (2-0) 3 Big Ten 1,430
4. Notre Dame (6-0) 4 ACC 1,351
5. Georgia (4-1) 5 SEC 1,289
6. Cincinnati (5-0) 7 American Athletic 1,199
7. Texas A&M (4-1) 8 SEC 1,156
8. Florida (3-1) 10 SEC 1,066
9. Brigham Young (7-0) 11 IA Independents 1,014
10. Wisconsin (1-0) 9 Big Ten 985
11. Miami (FL) (5-1) 12 ACC 946
12. Oregon (0-0) 14 Pac-12 831
13. Indiana (2-0) 17 Big Ten 765
14. Oklahoma State (4-1) 6 Big 12 760
15. Coastal Carolina (6-0) 20 Sun Belt 527
16. Marshall (5-0) 19 Conference USA 523
17. Iowa State (4-2) 23 Big 12 427
18. SMU (6-1) 22 American Athletic 420
19. Oklahoma (4-2) 24 Big 12 405
20. USC (0-0) 21 Pac-12 354
21. Boise State (2-0) 25 Mountain West 336
22. Texas (4-2) Big 12 190
23. Michigan (1-1) 13 Big Ten 151
24. Auburn (4-2) SEC 144
25. Liberty (6-0) IA Independents 118
