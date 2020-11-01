Beat-up Georgia football team opens as favorite over Florida

ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a 5-point favorite over Florida in next Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game in Jacksonville, Fla., according to VegasInsider.com.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (4-1) have won the past three meetings against the No. 8-ranked Gators (3-1), including last season’s clash 24-17.

This year’s Georgia team, however, looks significantly different on offense and now defense after a rash of injuries against Kentucky and Richard LeCounte’s motorcycle accident on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 14-3 win against the Wildcats that saw four defensive starters leave the game with injuries, including preseason All-SEC nose tackle Jordan Davis.

Later, preseason All-American Richard LeCounte suffered a concussion and shoulder injury after the motorcycle he was riding on Halloween Night was involved in a traffic incident.

The Georgia offense, meanwhile, has seen redshirt junior Stetson Bennett succeed three-year starter Jake Fromm.

Bennett has thrown five interceptions in the past two games, including two in the win over Kentucky.

The Bulldogs have relied on their run game but have yet to produce a run this season longer than the 24-yard burst from freshman Kendall Milton against Alabama on Oct. 17.

Florida, meanwhile, is awaiting potential action from the SEC office after Coach Dan Mullen and several members of the team was involved in a halftime brawl during the Gators’ 41-17 win over Missouri.

Florida, which has played just one game in the past three weeks on account of COVID concerns, had two players ejected in the brawl and video evidence could lead to more suspensions.

Georgia is the designated home game in his season’s game in Florida.

The over/under for the annual rivalry game held in Jacksonville (through 2023) is 52 1/2 points.

OTHER SEC GAMES

Mississippi State -16 vs. Vanderbilt (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Texas A&M -8 at South Carolina (7 p.m., ESPN)

Tennessee -3 at Arkansas (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)