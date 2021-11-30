Alabama’s best defensive player grew up as UGA fan

Anderson, who has been mentioned as a Heisman candidate along with teammate/quarterback Bryce Young, will lead the Alabama defense into its SEC showdown against No. 1-ranked UGA this weekend.

Alabama’s best player on defense, Will Anderson, told reporters on Monday that he was a big fan of the Georgia Bulldogs while growing up.

“I got recruited by them a little bit,” Anderson said. “I didn’t get too much attention from them, but it all worked out well. I’m here at Alabama, and I love it here. It’s been great so far.”

Anderson is a Georgia-bred product, starring at Dutchtown High School out of the Atlanta suburbs. He was much more vocal about his UGA feelings in a 2018 interview with Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy:

“UGA is my dream. I grew up a fan. That’s the offer I want most.”

Anderson never got a scholarship offer from Georgia, per his recruiting profile. But when you’re UGA coach Kirby Smart and recruiting from a talent-rich area such as Georgia, as well as landing elite prospects from across the country, you can’t offer and sign everybody.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Anderson leads the nation in sacks and tackles for losses. Smart threw some compliments his way on Monday:

“He’s so explosive, twitchy, and tough, So he strikes people and really strikes blocks really well. It will be a key part of the game in terms of the way he plays and affects the game. He does a really good job.”