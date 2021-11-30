Alabama’s best defensive player grew up as UGA fan

12/19/20 - Atlanta - Alabama Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts to his sack of Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask (11) to end the first half during the SEC Championship football game between the Florida and Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Alabama’s best player on defense, Will Anderson, told reporters on Monday that he was a big fan of the Georgia Bulldogs while growing up.

Anderson, who has been mentioned as a Heisman candidate along with teammate/quarterback Bryce Young, will lead the Alabama defense into its SEC showdown against No. 1-ranked UGA this weekend.

“I got recruited by them a little bit,” Anderson said. “I didn’t get too much attention from them, but it all worked out well. I’m here at Alabama, and I love it here. It’s been great so far.”

Anderson is a Georgia-bred product, starring at Dutchtown High School out of the Atlanta suburbs. He was much more vocal about his UGA feelings in a 2018 interview with Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy:

“UGA is my dream. I grew up a fan. That’s the offer I want most.”

Anderson never got a scholarship offer from Georgia, per his recruiting profile. But when you’re UGA coach Kirby Smart and recruiting from a talent-rich area such as Georgia, as well as landing elite prospects from across the country, you can’t offer and sign everybody.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Anderson leads the nation in sacks and tackles for losses. Smart threw some compliments his way on Monday:

“He’s so explosive, twitchy, and tough, So he strikes people and really strikes blocks really well. It will be a key part of the game in terms of the way he plays and affects the game. He does a really good job.”

