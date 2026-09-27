ATHENS — Another Saturday, another blowout Georgia win.

The Bulldogs thrashed visiting Oklahoma, taking advantage of four turnovers en route to a 41-13 win over the Sooners.

Despite the impressive victory, Georgia remained at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings heading into Week 5.

Texas retained its top spot thanks to a 20-17 win over Tennessee. Notre Dame is No. 3, Indiana is No. 4 and Miami is No. 5.

There was movement in the top-10, with Ole Miss losing to Florida 52-28. It was the first loss of the season for the Rebels, while Jon Sumrall’s Florida squad picked up its first ranked win of the season. Ole Miss is now No. 12, while Florida shot up to No. 8 after the win.

Georgia will face both teams in consecutive weeks later in the season. The Bulldogs face Florida in Atlanta on Oct. 31 and then travel to Ole Miss the next week.

As for the present, Georgia’s defense was once again the main story. It shut out Oklahoma in the first half and finished the game with 3.0 sacks to go along with the four turnovers.

“There’s forced fumbles, and then there’s gifts,” Smart said. “We like to say that the Dawgs don’t beat the Dawgs. The Dawgs didn’t beat the Dawgs today, but the Sooners in a lot of ways beat the Sooners. They gifted us multiple turnovers that could have been touchdowns and the game would have been different.”

Offensively, Talyn Taylor was the star of the show for Georgia. He finished with a career-high 110 yards on just four receptions. For a Georgia offense that was without two of its top playmakers in Isiah Canion and Nate Frazier, Taylor helped fill a huge void.

“Yeah, Talyn Taylor’s got a lot of confidence,” Smart said. “He has confidence every day in practice, so it’s not one of those deals that I think all of a sudden he’s got confidence. He had confidence going into this season. He had confidence at the end of last season. He’s just gotten an opportunity to showcase it, and he’s taking advantage of it.”

Georgia’s next SEC game will once again be in Sanford Stadium, as the Bulldogs host Vanderbilt next week. The Commodores lost 21-15 to Auburn on Saturday.

The game against Vanderbilt is set for a 12:45 p.m. start on the SEC Network. It will be the first time Georgia faces former 5-star quarterback commit Jared Curtis.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings below