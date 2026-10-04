ATHENS — Georgia will have its first top-10 game of the season this week, as the Bulldogs travel to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide.

Georgia is ranked No. 2 in the Week 6 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. Alabama comes in at No. 7.

Both teams won on Saturday. Alabama went on the road and dominated No. 20 Mississippi State 56-23. Quarterback Keelon Russell dazzled, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt 38-14. Like the Alabama game, quarterback Gunner Stockton was the best player on the field, as he threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

“Vanderbilt presents a lot of problems defensively, and they brought some guys in unorthodox positions,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They had some timely pressure calls. Gunner took advantage of those, and he didn’t make the catastrophic mistake. The close one there on the almost safety/touchdown play, not like he had no way to get out of that. He had nothing he could do, and he still saved us.”

Georgia will be looking for its first win in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since 2007, which was Nick Saban’s first season at Alabama.

The Bulldogs split their two games against Kalen DeBoer’s team last season. Georgia lost 24-21 during the regular season before beating Alabama 28-7 in the SEC championship game.

Both teams enter next week with unbeaten records. That will not be the case at the end of the game.

“It’s the next week in the SEC, guys. Guess what? Week after that one, there’s another week,” Smart said. “I mean, they’re all big. There’s not one that’s not big. This one’s big. Wasn’t big to y’all. It’s big to us because I have respect. That team never quits.”

Plenty of eyeballs will be on the game. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand for the contest, while President Donald Trump made it known he will attend the game. Trump was at the last Georgia-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, back in 2024, which Alabama won 41-34.

Saturday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6 below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6