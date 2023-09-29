The Georgia football team takes on the Auburn Tigers in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia is 4-0 and 1-0 in SEC play. The Bulldogs have won six straight games against Auburn. Saturday will be the 128th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Georgia football-Auburn game time for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Auburn TV channel for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast by CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will call the game.

How to watch Georgia football-Auburn online, stream Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be streamed on Paramount+. You will need a subscription to watch the game. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Auburn odds for Week 5 game

Georgia football is a 14.5 point favorite over Auburn. The over/under for the game is 45.5. Georgia is 0-4 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Auburn for Week 5 game

On facing Auburn on the road: “Getting ready on the road for the first time this season. Road SEC tests are always difficult, there’s no way around it. I mean, any conference when you go on the road, it’s always a test. It’s a test of focus, patience, endurance, composure, all the qualities you need to be a good team, so we get our first one. Going to Auburn, got a lot of respect for Hugh [Freeze] and the job he’s done everywhere he’s been. He’s really been successful. Very bright. He does a great job with his team and they’re playing really really hard right now and got a lot of guys transfers in, that have added to their depth and they’re doing a really good job playing extremely hard and I know the environment we’ll be going into will be extremely tough.

On Auburn’s quarterbacks…

“Well, they’re both really good athletes. I don’t think people give Peyton Thorne enough credit for his athleticism and quickness. Now, obviously, when you talk about Robbie, you’re talking about a different kind of athlete. This guy’s as fast as anybody we’ve ever played against with size and a strong arm. So they do a good job of using, number one, their backs are extremely hard and extremely physical and tough and are hard to tackle and you combine that with a quarterback run and it creates a lot of eye candy. A lot of misdirection, they do a really good job. I mean Hugh always has done a good job of that.”

On his view of Georgia’s rivalry with Auburn compared to Alabama’s rivalry with Auburn...

“Yeah, they’re both rivalries. Georgia-Auburn is a border war rivalry. Alabama-Auburn is obviously is an in-state rivalry. That’s on another whole level of difference from being over there because they live with it 365 days. You know, we share that with several other out-of-state rivalries. There’s no diminishing of a rivalry. I tend to agree with Coach Freeze, you know? It’s not about hate for me. I don’t look at it as I hate any of their players. I recruited a lot of them. I don’t look at it as I hate any of their coaches ‘cause I like a lot of their coaches. I’ve known all those guys for a long time. I have a lot of respect for Hugh. I look at it as a hell of a fierce rivalry, and that’s really why you do this business — like, why you get in this business is to play in these type games in this type atmosphere. Fan bases may not like to hear that because they like to hate each other. There’s not a lot of difference in our fans and their fans a lot of times in terms of where they’re from, that kind of thing. Our players are similar to their players, so I have respect for them, not hate.”

Georgia football injury report for Auburn