Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
SEC Power Rankings: Georgia making history but sideshows capturing …
Georgia football podcast: Hugh Freeze’s strange comments about UGA …
Georgia football should learn a lot about its rushing attack against …
Ladd McConkey ‘getting faster’ in Georgia practices, might play role …
Carson Beck dishes on taking shots, ‘comfortability’ in Georgia …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.