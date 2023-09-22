Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,038 (Sept. 22, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Saturday is a must-watch game for UGA fans as the Bulldogs finish their final tuneup preparations against UAB before beginning the stretch drive of the season next Saturday at Auburn.

Georgia football podcast: 3 reasons why Saturday is a must-see game for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia has played a couple of so-called “lesser” opponents thus far this season, so it stands to reason UGA fans might be growing a bit tired of seeing the Bulldogs against FCS and Group of Five competition, and are more than ready to see the Dawgs move into a higher wait. class of competition.

The good news for UGA fans is they won’t have to wait much longer for those moments to come. After all, the Bulldogs are on the road next Saturday against Auburn. Yet looking ahead to Auburn doesn’t mean there aren’t fascinating aspects to this week’s game against UAB.

I’ll share why I believe Saturday’s game for Georgia is so interesting on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I share a funny clip from the official UGA football equipment account that seemed to tease the unlikely possibility that the Bulldogs will wear alternate jerseys Saturday night against the Blazers.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to preview the commitment announcement for 2025 four-star tight end Ethan Barbour and more.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of all the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.