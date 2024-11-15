ATHENS — Georgia will have all the momentum Sanford Stadium can generate, but what happens at the line of scrimmage carries far more weight.

The Bulldogs are a 9.5-favorite to defend their home turf against the Vols, even as Tennessee is the higher-ranked team in the CFP rankings at No. 7 while UGA is at No. 12.

Coach Kirby Smart has talked about the importance of running the ball all season, and it will be no less important — but perhaps far more challenging — against a sound Tennessee front.

Freshman tailback Nate Frazier looks to carry the load for Georgia, which will be out leading rusher Trevor Etienne in addition to power backs Rod Robinson and Branson Robinson.

There has been some speculation UGA could turn to receiver Dillon Bell - a converted back who has shined when performing such hybrid duties — to provide some relief for the true freshman and offer up a different look.

Whoever is carrying the football will be running into the teeth of an elite defense.

The Vols have yet to allow an opponent to score 20 or more points this season, and only Kentucky has managed a first-quarter touchdown.

Tennessee ranks second in the nation in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 24.2 percent of the time.

The Vols’ defense also ranks in the Top 10 in the following categories:

• Total defense, 5th (271 yards per game

• Scoring defense, 5th (12.6 points per game)

• Yards-per-play allowed, 3rd, (4.23)

• Rushing defense, 9th (100.0)

• Tackles-for-loss, 7th (7.9 per game)

• Red Zone defense, 5th (66.7 percent)

• First downs allowed, 9th (146)

Missing time

Smart is not one to make excuses, but he did point out why this Georgia offensive line has not performed as well as past units.

“We’ve got five offensive linemen who have missed time, at least one week of practice at some point,” Smart said. " So it’s been by committee. Tate (Ratledge), Jared (Wilson), Micah (Morris), Dillon (Fairchild), Earnest (Greene), they’ve all been dealing with injuries.”

Morris is listed as “questionable,” while Ratledge, who played just 16 snaps at Ole Miss before exiting with a foot injury, is expected back in the starting lineup this week at right guard.

Georgia ranks 104th in the nation -- and 15th in the SEC -- in rushing offense, averaging 124.1 yards per game on the ground.

Mixed review

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel noted UGA’s defense might not be as deep as past seasons — even with veteran linebacker Smael Mondon back in the rotation.

But, Heupel added, it still looks like Georgia defenses of past seasons.

“A couple of years ago they were really rare and unique, in how much they were splitting their reps on their entire defense,” Heupel said. “(Now) it’s tilted a little bit more of a guy at a position is playing a little bit more than maybe what they were doing a couple years ago.

“You put on the tape of Georgia, defensively, their front looks like a Georgia front always looks like, they move like they always move, their linebackers are athletic, big and physical and they have elite athletes on the back end. What you see on the video is a typical Georgia defense.”

Ticket demand

It’s only the fourth (of six) home game of the season for Georgia, but it’s by far the most high-profile and in demand matchup at Sanford Stadium.

The lowest priced pair of tickets for the game, per StubHub, are priced at $202 each in the second level.