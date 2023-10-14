NASHVILLE —Georgia’s national championship hopes could be determined by an X-Ray.

All-American tight end Brock Bowers left the Bulldogs’ 37-20 victory over Vanderbilt at the 7:24 mark of the second quarter with what Kirby Smart said was a left ankle sprain.

Smart added that X-Rays would be taken on Bowers, which indicate the potential severity of the injury.

Bowers, who was visibly frustrated, pounding the turf, is a known tough guy who played through a groin injury earlier this season.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have the toughest games on their schedule remaining with ranked foes Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee still ahead in the regular season.

Then there’s the postseason, which includes an SEC Championship Game matchup against the league’s West Division champs.

Georgia entered Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt the Bulldogs’ leading receiver and unquestioned go-to guy.

Carson Beck consequence

Beck was caught holding the ball often in the second half, apparently unable to find an open Georgia receiver to throw to.

Most often, it’s Bowers who breaks loose and gives the Georgia quarterback a target to throw to — much like he did for Stetson Bennett the previous two seasons.

Beck didn’t appear as effective once Bowers left the game, throwing costly interception in the fourth quarter that was returned 35 yards to the UGA 1, setting up a Commodores’ touchdown that cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 30-20.

Kendall Milton condition

Milton’s return was so big that Georgia made him a game captain, likely with hopes it would lift the senior who is overcoming hamstring and knee issues.

Milton appeared to have his moves on five first-half carries, but not yet his breakaway speed.

There was a left brace around Milton’s left leg on the sideline in the second half, though it appeared to be precautionary.

The Georgia run game could use a boost like a healthy Milton, so that will be yet another injury to keep up with during the off week.

The Hunted

Vanderbilt deserves credit for its aggressive mindset and impressive game plan.

The Commodores were the aggressors on Saturday, scoring first on an impressive 5-play, 75-yard drive.

Vanderbilt very nearly became the third SEC team this season to lead Georgia by double digits had a 47-yard field goal attempt in the first half not fallen short.