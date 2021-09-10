WATCH: What to expect from UGA’s QBs on Saturday

Starting quarterback JT Daniels is questionable for this Saturday’s game as he has been dealing with an upper-body injury.

Daniels has not yet been ruled out for the game and could very well play significant snaps for Georgia. But the injury does explain Georgia’s conservative game plan against Clemson.

If Daniels is unable to play for the Bulldogs, Carson Beck will be thrust into action. Beck earned the back-up job following a strong performance in spring and fall practice. Georgia also has Brock Vandagriff and Stetson Bennett it can turn to at the quarterback position.

The Bulldogs take on a UAB team this weekend that won its conference last season and posted a shutout to start the season. Add in that Georgia is still dealing with a limited receiver group and it should make for a very interesting game for Georgia’s passing offense and thus quarterback.

The DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Brandon Adams, Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith examine the position and the game against UAB this coming Saturday.

WATCH: What to expect from UGA’s quarterbacks on Saturday