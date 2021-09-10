WATCH: What to expect from UGA’s QBs on Saturday
It’s always interesting at the quarterback position for the Georgia football team.
Starting quarterback JT Daniels is questionable for this Saturday’s game as he has been dealing with an upper-body injury.
Daniels has not yet been ruled out for the game and could very well play significant snaps for Georgia. But the injury does explain Georgia’s conservative game plan against Clemson.
If Daniels is unable to play for the Bulldogs, Carson Beck will be thrust into action. Beck earned the back-up job following a strong performance in spring and fall practice. Georgia also has Brock Vandagriff and Stetson Bennett it can turn to at the quarterback position.
The Bulldogs take on a UAB team this weekend that won its conference last season and posted a shutout to start the season. Add in that Georgia is still dealing with a limited receiver group and it should make for a very interesting game for Georgia’s passing offense and thus quarterback.
The DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Brandon Adams, Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith examine the position and the game against UAB this coming Saturday.
Among some of the other topics discussed:
- What is the outlook for this Georgia offense going forward?
- What will Georgia’s wide receiver situation look like?
- When does Georgia need to have a healthy JT Daniels?
- Which young players will Georgia need to play against UAB?
- How does the defense follow up its performance against Clemson?
- Which former Bulldog has the best chance of winning a Super Bowl this season?
- What impact will having fans in the stadium impact the Georgia football team?
Cover 4 Live airs every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on the various DawgNation platforms.
