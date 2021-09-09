Georgia football: The ‘Dawgs in the NFL share their take on that big Clemson win
The ‘Dawgs had their day in Charlotte. A lot of Kirby Smart’s former Bulldogs at Georgia really enjoyed watching them, too.
Check out this quote from one of Kirby Smart’s key 2017 signees: “Words can’t explain how happy I was.”
That is a pretty good take, but there were more than that. DawgNation reached out to a number of NFL Bulldogs that played for Smart to get their take on the big 10-3 win.
A few of the guys were so pumped that they couldn’t help overloading their text messages with emojis. It was one of those great Georgia season-opening performances. It even pumped up the UGA alums who had been in the locker room after big wins like that.
They were just like the rest of DawgNation watching it all unfold on Saturday night.
“Man, it was awesome. I watched every snap. The game was a battle of the trenches for sure. No doubt about it. You could tell our guys came out with a mentality to get after it for four quarters and they did just that. I couldn’t be more pumped and proud of our guys for the way they battled every snap.”
“I can’t say enough about the defense as a whole. Especially up front for their dominance. It was also great to see guys who have been waiting for their opportunity get out there and make some plays. I thought JT really handled himself well. It’s tough in games like that where its tough to find a rhythm but he held his composure. I’m excited to see how the offense responds and gets better but what a great win for the team, the university and ‘Dawg fans everywhere!” -- Former QB Jake Fromm (Buffalo Bills)
“I loved the game. Both teams played well. It was exciting to see the boys play like that! Especially the D-line. Words can’t explain how happy I was! -- Former DE Malik Herring (Kanas City Chiefs)
“I thought it was a dominant performance by a great Georgia defense the entire game. Offensively, we did some good things as well that I liked against a stout defensive front. I think Brock Bowers had some great flashes but would like to see us improve as a complete offensive threat and the penalties hurt us as well.”-- Former DE Jon Ledbetter (Miami Dolphins)
“I thought the Georgia defense looked strong as expected. Very deep and it attacked Clemson all game. Coach Smart’s recruiting on the defensive side of the ball and those guys buying into their role was the key. Jake has really improved his finesse on those inside the 20 punts as field position played a key role.”
“I think the offense will find their groove as they get key players healthy. I’m hoping this game will bring confidence get the team rolling just like the win at Notre Dame did during my season.”-- Former P Cameron Nizialek (Atlanta Falcons)
“Oh yeah, I loved it. The defense played to the standard. Held them to two rushing yards. Sheesh! 7 sacks in one game were hunting. I’m so proud of those boys. Great way to kick off the season!” -- Former DE Azeez Ojulari (New York Giants)
“The defense played very well. I loved to see Channing Tindall play like we know he can.” -- Former ILB Monty Rice (Tennessee Titans)
“I had a great time watching them play. They worked really hard in the off-season and it showed on Saturday. I can’t wait to watch how the season goes.”-- Former All-American OT Andrew Thomas (New York Giants)
“I thought the Georgia defense played real well. Love to see Nolan [Smith] and Nakobe [Dean] doing well. Loved the TE play. The duo of [John] FitzPatrick and Brock [Bowers] was nice. I hope to see some three tight end sets when Darnell [Washington] is healthy.” -- Former TE Charlie Woerner (San Francisco 49ers)
