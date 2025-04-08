Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2427 (April 8, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams discusses why these two transfer wide receivers could raise the ceiling on UGA’s offense. Plus, a look at what Kirby Smart has said about UGA’s freshman receivers. Later, Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss outlooks and expectations for other SEC Programs.

Georgia football podcast: 2 newcomers could propel ‘monster’ improvement for UGA offense

Beginning of the show: I discuss why UGA’s two transfer wide receivers, Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas, have seemingly lived up to their billing so far during spring practice.

15-minute mark: I discuss the impact the other wide receivers are making on UGA’s offense this spring.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the possibility the window for Lane Kiffin to win a championship at Ole Miss might’ve closed.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.