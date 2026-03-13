Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2664 (March 13, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look ahead to the start of UGA spring practice with some questions that our DawgNation analysts would like to see answered. DawgNation Recruiting Insider Jeff Sentell also stops by to share the latest on how UGA targets have performed on the camp circuit and when commitments could be coming.

4 big questions for UGA ahead of spring practice

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss my three big questions for UGA ahead of spring practice next week and also add a fourth that was mentioned by multiple guests on the show this week.

15-minute mark: I address what the reasonable expectations should be for UGA in the NCAA tournament after an early exit from the SEC tournament by way of a loss to Ole Miss on Thursday night.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including more big talk from the SEC about a possible split from the rest of the major conferences.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.