Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2416 (March 24, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams discusses Jared Curtis’ social media post that fans may think is a tease for a commitment date. Plus, Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to talk about if 2024 was Kirby Smart’s best coaching season. Later, 7 SEC teams make the sweet 16.

Georgia football podcast: 5-star QB Jared Curtis’ cryptic post leaves UGA fans curious

Beginning of the show: I look at an intriguing post from late Sunday night from five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.

15-minute mark: I brieflly discuss the Diamond Dawgs sweeping Florida over the weekend.

20-minute mark: I share an audio clip from Kirby Smart explaining why he thought 2024 was his coaching staff’s best performance.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the seven league teams that made the Sweet 16.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.