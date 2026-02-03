Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2636 (Feb. 3, 2026) of the podcast, we dig deep into the most important commitment UGA has landed so far in the 2027 cycle. We explain why Kemon Spell’s decision could be a crucial turning point for the Dawgs recruiting strategy. We will also get a breakdown from our recruiting expert Jeff Sentell on why Spell is worth the money UGA likely had to pay. Later, we discuss the UGA assistant that’s drawing the eyes of the NFL. Plus, our insider Connor Riley joins the show to dig in deeper to the Spell decision. And we check in with former UGA QB Jake Fromm.

5-star RB shows respect for UGA history with commitment announcement

Beginning of the show: I discuss what five-star running back Kemon Spell’s commitment means for Georgia in an era of NIL-related uncertainty.

15-minute mark: I address reports involving a UGA assistant interviewing for an NFL job.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar suing the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.