Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2403 (March 5, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at some national attention that freshman edge rusher Isaiah Gibson is getting as the Dawgs prepare to open spring practice. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to talk about UGA basketball potentially locking up a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Former Bulldog Davin Bellamy also joins the show to talk about the challenges for a freshman entering Kirby Smart’s defense.

Georgia football podcast: 5-star UGA freshman getting national hype prior to spring practice

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I share another reason for Georgia fans to be optimistic as spring practice begins -- this time focusing on five-star defensive end signee Isaiah Gibson, who one CBS writer recently touted.

15-minute mark: I celebrate a big win for UGA basketball that might’ve clinched a spot in the NCAA tournament for the Bulldogs.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some comments from league commissioner Greg Sankey about the ongoing debate about future scheduling models.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.