Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2391 (Feb. 17, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams breaks down who he thinks will be Georgia’s most important players on offense in 2025. Later we look at Georgia’s crucial games in September. Our insider Connor Riley will also join the show to set up what to expect from Georgia’s offense this spring.

The 6 most important players for UGA this spring

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Gunner Stockton, Nate Frazier and Micah Morris are the most important offensive players for Georgia in 2025.

19-minute mark: I briefly discuss UGA’s intriguing September schedule.

25-minute mark: DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the show to breakdown what to expect from UGA’s offense.

38-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including one big question for every SEC team

End of show: I give you the Gator Hater Updater.