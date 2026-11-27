Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2844 (Nov. 27, 2026) of the podcast, we go to the ACC Network where current analyst and former Georgia Tech star Roddy Jones is making a bold prediction that Georgia will lose on Saturday. Is he serious? There are certainly reasons why Tech could at least cover the 35 point spread tomorrow. It’s Thanksgiving week and UGA has some injury questions again. Then, we breakdown why 5-star EDGE DJ Jacobs chose Miami over UGA after his decommitment from Ohio State. Our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to explain what went down on Thanksgiving day and where UGA will go from here.

ACC analyst predicts Georgia Tech upset over UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the buildup for Georgia’s regular season finale against Georgia Tech on Saturday, including what appears to be some growing confidence with the Yellow Jackets.

15-minute mark: I react to five-star edge rusher DJ Jacobs flipping from Ohio State to Miami after some chatter that UGA could’ve gotten in the mix.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I share some final thoughts on the weekend’s top rivalry games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.