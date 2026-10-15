Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2811 (Oct. 12, 2026) of the podcast, we have our first statement from the University of Alabama after some fans threw debris on the field at the end of the Georgia game on Saturday. It was in response to a controversial officiating decision. We have what really happened and what Kirby Smart and Kalen DeBoer had to say about it.

Alabama calls out “unacceptable” fan behavior after loss to UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the aftermath of UGA’s win at Alabama, including what Crimson Tide fans thought was a controversial non-call by the officials near the end of the game.

15-minute mark: I explain why aggressive decisions by Georgia on both sides of the ball helped earn the win on Saturday.

35-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell pinch hits for Jake Fromm, our normal Monday guest, to talk about his view from the sidelines in Tuscaloosa as the Dawgs beat the Crimson Tide.

55-minute mark: I acknowledge Dwight Phillips and the UGA running backs’ peformance under tough circumstances on Saturday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.