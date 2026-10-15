Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2814 (Oct. 15, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will explore UGA’s running back situation and where the Dawgs stand heading into the Auburn game. Former UGA Head Coach Mark Richt joins the show to share his thoughts on this year’s team and how he’s preparing for his annual charity bowling tournament the Chick-fil-a Dawg Bowl 2026.UGA legend Terrence Edwards also stops by with his analysis of the UGA offense and how the receiver room has rolled through injury news.

Kirby Smart shares blunt assessment of emerging concern for UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss how the Georgia offense has continued to thrive even in the face of some significant running back injuries.

15-minute mark: I share why UGA remains a big hit with TV audiences after its win at Alabama on Saturday.

20-minute mark: Former UGA coach Mark Richt joins the show.

35-minute mark: Former Bulldogs wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.