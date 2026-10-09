Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2810 (Oct. 9, 2026) of the podcast, the buildup for Georgia-Alabama undoubtedly indicates this is more than just another game. Even Kirby acknowledges this. But Georgia has lost to the Tide in the regular season the last two years, and it didn’t stop the Dawgs from winning the SEC and getting a high seed in the college football playoff. So how should UGA approach this, knowing it can overcome a loss.

Kirby Smart says Nick Saban “set up” UGA with pregame comments

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what Nick Saban said about Georgia recently on ESPN’s College GameDay and I explain why Kirby Smart didn’t think those comments were genuine. I’ll also discuss the approach UGA should take in a game that’s clearly bigger than some of the others it will play.

20-minute mark: I share why one Bulldogs freshman could have some extra motivation on Saturday.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

55-minute mark: I share my final thoughts on the other top games of the weekend.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.