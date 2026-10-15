Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2813 (Oct. 14, 2026) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will dive into recent comments from former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy about Georgia and its breadth of contributors. Brandon will also explore what that means moving forward and how UGA can use that depth of talent against Auburn this week.

Former Tide QB acknowledges the real reason UGA beat Alabama

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why one former Alabama great was impressed with UGA’s depth on Saturday and why he thinks that was the deciding factor in Georgia’s win vs. the Crimson Tide.

15-minute mark: I have some fun with a couple of recent comments from Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown about what he expects from the Bulldogs on Saturday.

30-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

45-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.