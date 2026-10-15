Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2813 (Oct. 13, 2026) of the podcast, we’re reacting to Joel Klatt’s latest comments suggesting Georgia’s win over Alabama was more luck than anything else. Is the national media still overlooking the Dawgs, or does Klatt speak for the majority? We’re breaking down the criticism and what Georgia’s statement win really told us about this team.

Analyst makes fans ‘irate’ with dismissive UGA comments

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the continued aftermath of Georgia’s win at Alabama and some voices in the media who didn’t seem all that impressed with the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I share some interesting news coming out of Auburn ahead of Saturday’s game with UGA.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

40-minute mark: I share exciting news about DawgNation once again partnering with former Georgia coach Mark Richt for the Chick-Fil-A Dawg Bowl.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.