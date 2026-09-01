Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2782 (Sep. 1, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will try to make sense of the recent departure of UGA defensive lineman, Xzavier McLeod, and what that could mean for the position room moving forward. Plus, a look at the positive remarks Kirby Smart made yesterday about the tight end room including second year players, Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to preview UGA’s 2026 season. to see from the Dawgs in the opener.

Fans trying to make sense of UGA player’s surprising announcement

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what’s next for Georgia after defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod’s surprising retirement from football.

15-minute mark: I share some strong praise from Kirby Smart for one of his tight ends and explain why that could be foreshadowing a big season for a possible emerging playmaker.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to address more on the McLeod situation.

43-minute mark: I briefly discuss the intensifying feud between LSU and the SEC.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.