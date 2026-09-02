Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2783 (Sept 2, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about why Nate Frazier really, truly loves Georgia football

Georgia Football Podcast: Nate Frazier’s comments about Sanford Stadium will fire up UGA fans

On today’s episode of DawgNation Daily, host Brandon Adams shares how much UGA’s running back room has a true love for Georgia, its history and traditions. Next, Elijah Griffin provides some insight into Xzavier McLoud’s departure from the Georgia football roster.

And, Brandon takes a look at the newest events of the LSU and Lane Kiffin saga -- what does Clemson coach Dabo Swinney have to say?

Later, former Dawg Davin Bellamy and DawgNation insider Mike Griffith join the show to discuss Georgia’s season opener and other Week One games.