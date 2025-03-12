Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2408 (March 12, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams takes you through Kirby Smart’s most important comments from the first day of spring practice, including why the future of G-Day might be in doubt. You’ll also hear Kirby Smart’s defense of Mike Bobo and the rest of his staff. Later former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show to set up spring practice and we will hear from our insider Mike Griffith.

An overlooked comment from Kirby Smart will devastate some UGA fans

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a surprising comment from Kirby Smart on Tuesday that didn’t get enough attention. Smart said he likes having a spring game, but couldn’t 100 percent guarantee that Georgia would have G-Day this year. For many fans, this will be taken as bad news, and I’ll discuss why on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I share Smart’s defense of his coaching staff after offseason criticism from many fans and media members.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.