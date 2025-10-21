Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2564 (Oct. 21, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into the play of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and the recognition that he is now getting nationwide. He will also examine the emergence of Georgia’s tight ends against Ole Miss and what that could mean moving forward. DawgNation Insider Connor Riley joins the show from Athens with the latest on how the Dawgs are using the bye week.

Analytics expert calls Gunner Stockton ‘nightmare’ for opposing defenses

Beginning of the show: I discuss how Gunner Stockton helped propel Georgia’s offense to success against Ole Miss and the national attention that performance is earning for Stockton and his teammates.

20-minute mark: I address what to make of Kirby Smart’s self-described calmness in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of some of the top moments from Week 8.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.