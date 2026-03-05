Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2658 (March 5, 2026) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will take a look at a recent comment by CBS Sports about UGA starting quarterback Gunner Stockton and the UGA offense. We’ll also hear from former Dawg Zachariah Branch about UGA’s playcalling. Later in the show former Dawgs Terrence Edwards and Rodrigo Blankenship stop by to share their thoughts as UGA gets ready for spring practice in a couple of weeks.

Analytics expert says UGA offense ‘infuriating’ to watch

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what felt like a backhanded compliment for Gunner Stockton in a recent ESPN article and explain how, despite that, Stockton is still considered to be among college football’s top quarterbacks.

15-minute mark: I share an update from five-star UGA commit Donte Wright regarding his recruitment.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a remembrance for legendary former coach and broadcaster Lou Holtz.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.