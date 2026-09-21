Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2796 (Sept. 21, 2026) of the podcast, we hear from Kirby Smart on why he is taking a lot of positives from Georgia’s win in Fayetteville despite some obvious room for improvement. We also get a reminder on why it’s never as easy as it seems going on the road in the SEC.

Some fans need to face harsh reality after another dominant UGA win

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the aftermath of Georgia’s win at Arkansas and address the contrast between how Kirby Smart seemed to feel about it and the reaction of some fans.

15-minute mark: I briefly discuss the viral comment from Smart about what Arkansas not providing UGA enough work on Saturday.

20-minute mark: I share thoughts on why Saturday’s game vs. Oklahoma will put the UGA offense in the spotlight.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

40-minute mark: I react to Ole Miss’ thrilling win against LSU on Saturday and the emergence of Trinidad Chambliss as possibly the best quarterback in college football.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.