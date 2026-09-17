Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2794 (Sept 17, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will examine comments made by SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic and where he sees deficiency in UGA’s 50 point win last weekend. Brandon will also look ahead to UGA’s trip to Arkansas and the revolt that seems to be going on with Razorback fans.

SEC analyst criticizes ‘ugly’ effort from UGA OL

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss one area in which Georgia should perhaps be concerned as it travels to its first road game as a big favorite in SEC play on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I share some insight into where UGA stands within the hierarchy of NIL spending among top college programs.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I share a surprising announcement from LSU ahead of Saturday’s anticipated game at Ole Miss.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.