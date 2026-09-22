Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2797 (Sept. 22, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down how the perception of Oklahoma visiting UGA has dramatically changed in the span of just two months. Plus, we dive into the latest blow that the Sooners have taken over the last 24 hours. Later, Kirby Smart provides an injury update on running back Nate Frazier.

SEC Network personality suggest UGA could ‘embarrass’ Oklahoma

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the mood in Oklahoma ahead of the Sooners trip to Georgia on Saturday and explain why they might need some defensive stars to step up after a key injury could put their game plan in jeopardy.

15-minute mark: I share thoughts on UGA canceling an anticipated non-conference series against a regional rival.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I explain the details on an odd situation with Alabama that resulted in an assistant coach being forced to apologize to Crimson Tide fans.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.