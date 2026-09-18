Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2795 (Sept. 18, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why UGA’s offense might have several surprises against the Arkansas.

Georgia football podcast: Could UGA unleash some surprises in SEC play?

NOTE: Tickets to the DawgNation Invasions for the Florida and Ole Miss games are on sale now at dawgnation.com/tailgate

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: We discuss what surprises Georgia could have in store for Arkansas on Saturday? Why Jaden Reddell and Chauncey Bowens could play an even larger role

16-minute mark: Looking at what Georgia’s next opponents are facing on Saturday.

26-minute mark: An interesting glimpse inside Kirby Smart’s mindset after taking the UGA head coach position. Why Kirby admits he had a lot of insecurities in that first year.

36-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

End of show: We award the Golden Shoe and check the Gator Hater countdown.