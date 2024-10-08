Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2302 (October 8, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams addresses DawgNation questions about the UGA offense and the recent arrest of WR Colbie Young. Plus, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the show to discuss if the latest SEC upsets change opinions about UGA. Later, a look at Missouri, Ole Miss, and Florida.

Georgia football podcast: The biggest difference between Mike Bobo and Todd Monken

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at one way in which Mike Bobo’s offenses at UGA have been slightly different at UGA than those of his predecessor, Todd Monken.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA wide receiver Colbie Young’s arrest.

15-minute mark: I share clips of Kirby Smart continuing the conversation about what he expects from UGA fans as far as creating a game day environment is concerned.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a top-10 ranked team within the league that may have been exposed in defeat on Saturday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.