On this special episode, Connor Riley breaks down the Dawgs going in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Georgia Football Podcast: Atlanta Falcons finally get it right by drafting Jalon Walker in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

On this special edition of DawgNation Daily, Connor Riley fills in for Brandon Adams to discuss Jalon Walker becoming the first UGA player ever drafted in the first round by the Falcons.

Plus we look at how well Mykel Williams will do in SF and why the Ravens made another smart move in grabbing Malakai Starks. Later, a look at how the Dawgs will fare in tonight’s second round. Plus Connor has a recap of UGA’s newest transfer portal additions.