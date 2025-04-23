Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2438 (April 23, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a debate about the freshman we are excited about.

Georgia Football Podcast: Highlighting the UGA freshmen most likely to make an immediate impact

This week we are slightly altering our normal format to bring you some special DawgNation Roundtable episodes. Our writers -- Mike Griffith, Jeff Sentell and Connor Riley -- will join me for an extending conversation this week looking at some hot topics around Georgia, the SEC and college football in general.

On today’s episode, we discuss the top freshmen on UGA’s roster for this upcoming season and preview some early contenders for the College Football Playoff.

