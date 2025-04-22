Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2437 (April 22, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a debate about the big questions surrounding UGA’s defense.

Georgia Football Podcast: Debating the 4 most important players on the UGA defense

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

This week we are slightly altering our normal format to bring you some special DawgNation Roundtable episodes. Our writers -- Mike Griffith, Jeff Sentell and Connor Riley -- will join me for an extending conversation this week looking at some hot topics around Georgia, the SEC and college football in general.

On today’s episode, we discuss the outlook for UGA’s defense and examine whether there could be a surprise team in the SEC in 2025.

Thank you for listening to the show.