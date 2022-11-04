Georgia football podcast: UGA defense gets bulletin board material before season’s biggest test
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,815 (Nov. 4, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s being said about Georgia ahead of the big game vs. Tennessee on Saturday.
Beginning of the show: Georgia has faced its share of critics this week ahead of the big showdown with Tennessee on Saturday despite being more than a touchdown favorite in the game and being the defending national champions and the third-ranked team in the first College Football Playoff rankings -- which were released earlier this week.
I’ll discuss on today’s show about what it all means, and why the Bulldogs might be undervalued going into the contest with the Vols.
15-minute mark: I’ll share some audio from CBS Sports’ Brad Nessler that takes the conversation in the other direction as Nessler explains why he thinks this year’s UGA team is better than last year
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell to preview a historic day of highly-rated visitors on hand in Athens on Saturday.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the weekend’s top games.
50-minute mark: I share some audio of a celebrity UGA fan who has altered a popular song to show support for the Dawgs as they prepare to take on Tennessee.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: The Podcast Cool Down was pre-empted today, but will return Monday.