On episode No. 2643 (Feb. 12, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at a report that predicts UGA defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will be one of the next college assistants to get a head coaching job. Brandon will also examine Gunner Stockton's Heisman possibility for the 2026 season. Former Dawg Terrence Edwards stops by to share his thoughts on Stockton heading into a second season as a starter.

CBS makes prediction about Glenn Schumann’s future

Beginning of the show: I discuss a recent CBS Sports article that previewed next year’s coaching carousel and explained this might finally be the time Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann moves on to become a head coach. UGA fans might be particularly surprised about where the folks from CBS think Schumann might land.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA quarterback Gunner Stockton already getting some 2026 Heisman buzz from ESPN.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including what Georgia’s basketball loss vs. Florida says about a couple of emerging trends in the sport.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.