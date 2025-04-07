Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2426 (April 7, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams highlights why some national media still believe that UGA is the standard despite a down year. Plus, a look at what Kirby Smart has said about the young safeties. Later, Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss outlooks and expectations for other SEC Programs.

Georgia football podcast: CBS still expects big things from UGA in 2025

Beginning of the show: I begin a week of spring break shows for me by discussing UGA’s projected season win total from Fan Duel and explain why at least one national writer believes the Bulldogs are a safe bet for the “Over.”

15-minute mark: I dive into some of the new faces competing for playing time in UGA’s defensive secondary.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss some of the other SEC season win totals -- including Georgia, Texas and Alabama.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including why Auburn could be vying to be one of the league’s surprise teams this fall.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.